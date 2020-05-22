Elizabeth Goodwin "Betsy" Wright
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Betsy" Goodwin Wright

Durham

Elizabeth "Betsy" Goodwin Wright, 81, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her home in Durham. She was born in Wake Co., NC to the late Walter Ray Goodwin and Anne Jackson Wheeler Goodwin.

Mrs. Wright was a beloved teacher from the Granville County Schools where she had a positive impact on her students throughout her career. After her retirement, she was an active member of Treyburn County Club in Durham.

Mrs. Wright is survived by her husband, Donald Wright of Durham; sons, Brian Bunn of Oxford, Ken Bunn of Apex, William Bunn of Fuquay Varina; and sister, Martha Murtha of Zebulon.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 24th at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Zebulon. Condolences can be made at other times to the family from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to a charity of one's choice.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
25
Service
08:00 - 05:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
Send Flowers
MAY
26
Service
08:00 - 05:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
Send Flowers
MAY
27
Service
08:00 - 05:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
Send Flowers
MAY
28
Service
08:00 - 05:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Service
08:00 - 05:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved