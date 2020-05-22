Elizabeth "Betsy" Goodwin Wright
Durham
Elizabeth "Betsy" Goodwin Wright, 81, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her home in Durham. She was born in Wake Co., NC to the late Walter Ray Goodwin and Anne Jackson Wheeler Goodwin.
Mrs. Wright was a beloved teacher from the Granville County Schools where she had a positive impact on her students throughout her career. After her retirement, she was an active member of Treyburn County Club in Durham.
Mrs. Wright is survived by her husband, Donald Wright of Durham; sons, Brian Bunn of Oxford, Ken Bunn of Apex, William Bunn of Fuquay Varina; and sister, Martha Murtha of Zebulon.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 24th at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Zebulon. Condolences can be made at other times to the family from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to a charity of one's choice.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun on May 22, 2020.