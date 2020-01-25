|
Elizabeth Hall Brewer
Fuquay-Varina
Elizabeth H. Brewer peacefully passed away on January 23, 2020 at her home in Fuquay-Varina, NC. She is preceded in death by her father Bynum Hall and her mother Clara Hall.
She is survived by her husband Ray Brewer, son Barrett Brewer and wife Jessica and granddaughters, Nora, Forrest, and Scarlett of Mount Pleasant, SC; son Bynum Brewer and wife Michelle and daughter Elana of Charleston, SC; son Chandler Brewer and fiancée Sarah of Asheville, NC, daughter Caitlyn Brewer Speranza and husband Joe of Apex, NC. A private family service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA of Wake County at 200 Petfinders Ln, Raleigh, NC 27603, in memory of Elizabeth H. Brewer.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 25, 2020