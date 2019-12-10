|
Elizabeth Helen (Tate) Ginn
Cary
Elizabeth Helen (Tate) Ginn, 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 5, 2019 after a courageous battle with leukemia.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, in 1939, Betty grew up in North Carolina, graduating from Nathanael Greene High School in Liberty, NC, in 1956. After high school, she earned a Nursing degree from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. While at UNC, she met Fred Ginn of Goldsboro. The two were married on Labor Day, 1960. Active lives in service to others led Betty and Fred to reside at various points in Texas, Durham, NC, Baltimore, southern Maine, Fayetteville, NC, and Blacksburg, VA, before settling in the Raleigh/Cary area.
Betty's selfless devotion to others is evident in her life history of working in several hospitals and teaching classes in nursing, and raising the family's three children. A partial list of her service efforts includes serving as a docent at the North Carolina Museum of Art, a guide at the North Carolina State Capitol, and a Meals on Wheels volunteer. Throughout the entirety of her life, Betty was a devoted church member and chorister, including nearly three decades at Cary Presbyterian Church.
Betty loved natural beauty all around her, including the beaches and mountains of North Carolina, the seasons and snows of DownEast Maine, and the flora and fauna of every place she lived. She passed her love of and appreciation for the outdoors on to her children and grandchildren. She was also an avid ACC basketball fan.
Betty was preceded in death by her father John W Tate, mother Margaret A (Nivison) Tate, and sister Virginia A Tate. She is survived by Fred L Ginn, her husband of nearly 60 years, daughters Shannon (Rick) Rochelle of Lander, WY, and Heather (Don) Hall of Kirkland, WA, son Mark (Heidi) Ginn of Kemblesville, PA, and brother John W (Patricia) Tate of Mullins, SC, as well as four nieces, four nephews, and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betty's name to the North Carolina Museum of Art Foundation.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 10, 2019