Elizabeth Joan Davis
September 16, 1925 - May 21, 2020
Raleigh
Elizabeth Joan Coyle "Betty" Davis was born September 16, 1925 in Waukegan, Illinois, one of nine children of John Hugh Coyle and Elizabeth Therese Schultz Coyle. She attended Waukegan Township High School. She met her future husband, Benjamin Franklin Davis, while he was stationed at Great Lakes Naval Base. They were married September 23, 1944 and after the War ended, they moved to North Carolina, where the family settled in Raleigh. There they raised their five children.
Betty was a warm, wonderful person who lived a rich, full life and meant so much to so many family members and friends. She was a beloved and caring wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother whose life enriched the lives of all who were fortunate enough to know her.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Elizabeth, by her husband Ben and by eight of her siblings, Ann Mary (Milewski), Dorothy (Killoran), John Jr., James, Michael, Barbara (Stranowitz) and Rita (Larson). Her sole surviving sibling is her sister Judy (Caldwell).
Betty is also survived by her five children, Ben Jr. and wife Carol, Jeff, Nancy Lloyd and husband Jim, Bruce and Mary Ellen; six grandchildren, Ben Davis, Greg Davis (Cathi), Jeff Davis (Melody), Amy Livesay (Steve), Stephanie Davis and Laura Idol and nine great- grandchildren, Peyton Livesay, Rachel Livesay, Dylan Davis, Christopher Davis, Benjamin Davis, Max Davis, Jeffrey Davis, Jackson Davis, and Carson Idol.
Betty was a life-long member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Cathedral. A Mass in her memory will be said at Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral at a later time.
Burial will be at Montlawn Cemetery, Raleigh, North Carolina on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm, where she will be laid to rest beside her deceased husband Ben.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made through Montlawn.Com.
September 16, 1925 - May 21, 2020
Raleigh
Elizabeth Joan Coyle "Betty" Davis was born September 16, 1925 in Waukegan, Illinois, one of nine children of John Hugh Coyle and Elizabeth Therese Schultz Coyle. She attended Waukegan Township High School. She met her future husband, Benjamin Franklin Davis, while he was stationed at Great Lakes Naval Base. They were married September 23, 1944 and after the War ended, they moved to North Carolina, where the family settled in Raleigh. There they raised their five children.
Betty was a warm, wonderful person who lived a rich, full life and meant so much to so many family members and friends. She was a beloved and caring wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother whose life enriched the lives of all who were fortunate enough to know her.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Elizabeth, by her husband Ben and by eight of her siblings, Ann Mary (Milewski), Dorothy (Killoran), John Jr., James, Michael, Barbara (Stranowitz) and Rita (Larson). Her sole surviving sibling is her sister Judy (Caldwell).
Betty is also survived by her five children, Ben Jr. and wife Carol, Jeff, Nancy Lloyd and husband Jim, Bruce and Mary Ellen; six grandchildren, Ben Davis, Greg Davis (Cathi), Jeff Davis (Melody), Amy Livesay (Steve), Stephanie Davis and Laura Idol and nine great- grandchildren, Peyton Livesay, Rachel Livesay, Dylan Davis, Christopher Davis, Benjamin Davis, Max Davis, Jeffrey Davis, Jackson Davis, and Carson Idol.
Betty was a life-long member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Cathedral. A Mass in her memory will be said at Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral at a later time.
Burial will be at Montlawn Cemetery, Raleigh, North Carolina on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm, where she will be laid to rest beside her deceased husband Ben.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made through Montlawn.Com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 24, 2020.