Elizabeth Jane "Bj" Sanderson
1938 - 2020
Elizabeth Jane "BJ" Sanderson

Cary

Elizabeth Jane "BJ" Sanderson, of Cary NC, passed peacefully on July 3, 2020. BJ was born on November 10, 1938 in Long Island, NY. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Muzzillo; mother, Anne Swift Muzzillo; sister, Stephanie Muzzillo; and first husband, Oscar S. Cunanan.

She was a graduate of Lawrence High School and Mary Immaculate School of Nursing. She had a long career as an RN and provided compassionate care to many patients. BJ will be remembered as a caring wife, mother and friend. She was always the life of the party and surrounded herself with friends and family. BJ is a founding member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Apex, NC and found joy as a Eucharist Minister and in bible study.

She is survived by Peter Sanderson, her devoted husband of 27 years; and her children, Christopher Cunanan and wife, Nancy of Santaquin, UT, Anne Ford and husband, Richard and their 2 children – Luke and Kate, of Wake Forest, NC, Stephen Cunanan and wife, Ellen and their 2 children – Zachary and Caroline, of Louisville, KY, David Cunanan and wife, Michelle and their 3 children – Ryan, Kyle, and Dylan, of Phoenix, AZ, and Amy Jacobsen and husband, Brent and their 2 children – Olivia and Elizabeth, of Charlotte, NC.

The family will hold a private memorial, and at a later date there will be a mass celebrating her life at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Apex, NC.

Condolences may be sent at:

www.brownwynnecary.com

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
9194678108
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home

