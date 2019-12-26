|
Elizabeth "Betty" Drennan Jeffreys
Raleigh
Elizabeth "Betty" Drennan Jeffreys, 86, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019. Betty was born March 20, 1933 in Florence County, SC to the late Herbert and Geneva Drennan. She retired from the NC Division of Motor Vehicles with over 30 years of service. Betty was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons: Alexander Walter "Jeff" Jeffreys III and wife Sherry of Pine Knoll Shores, Herbert Edward "Herb" Jeffreys of Raleigh; granddaughter, Anna Jeffreys Holtgrewe and husband, Matt; and a great-grandson, Grayson Jeffreys Holtgrewe.
A private family service will be held at Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hillcrest Church for the Baptist Men's Mission Fund, 3800 Hillcrest Drive, Raleigh, NC 27610.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 26, 2019