Elizabeth Auman Jennings



June 20, 1947 - August 14, 2020



Raleigh



Elizabeth Auman Jennings died at the home of her daughter on Friday, finally resting after demonstrating remarkable resilience during years of declining health. A North Carolina native, Beth lived in Raleigh all of her adult life after graduating from Garner High School and attending Methodist College. Among other talents, she was an administrative assistant in the NC General Assembly, Wake Enterprises, the 1984 Jim Hunt Committee, and a church administrator at West Raleigh Presbyterian Church. In her later years, she was an active volunteer with Walk for Hope, Club Horizon, and the food bank at Millbrook United Methodist Church. Beth was a loyal and caring friend, reciprocated generously by many who loved her, and she especially enjoyed Wrightsville Beach and a hotdog at the Trolley Stop there.



Beth was a devoted mother to her children, Angela Thornton (Will) and Scott Jennings (Gwen), beloved Gram to four grandchildren, and an adoring great-grandmother to a new great-grandchild. She is also survived by her siblings, Dr. J. Richard Auman (Genevieve), Rose Auman (Susan), and Rebecca Auman (Ember) and by her beloved cat, Cuddles. Beth was predeceased by her parents, Rev. James A. and Mildred W. Auman. Many health professionals cared for Beth over the years and her family thanks them all.



Because of Covid-19 restrictions, a small family memorial service will be held in the coming days. Beth asked that contributions in her memory be made to Walk for Hope or Millbrook United Methodist Church Food Pantry. "As seedlings of God, we may barely blossom on earth; we fully flower in heaven." Her family and friends know that Beth will be magnificent!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store