Elizabeth Justesen
July 3, 1922 - January 29, 2019
Dunn
Elizabeth Massengill Justesen, 96, of Dunn, died January 29, 2019, at Capital Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raleigh, after a brief illness. She was the widow of Wayne Quay Justesen of Dunn.
Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth J. (Bryan) VanNortwick of Raleigh; a son, Benjamin R. (Margaret) Justesen II, of Alexandria, Va.; one sister, Mrs. Tootsie (Dick) Taylor of Waco, Texas; five grandchildren, including Laura F. Hill and Jonathan Folley of Raleigh and Fredrika J. Spencer of Wilmington; eight great-grandchildren; and four nieces and six nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Hood Memorial Christian Church with Rev. Joanie Williams officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. She will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made to Hood Memorial Christian Church, 300 E. Cumberland Street, Dunn, NC 28334.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 6, 2019