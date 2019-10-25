Home

McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
(919) 553-7143
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
White Oak Baptist Church
13943 Buffalo Rd.
Clayton, NC
Elizabeth Kelley Bass


1967 - 2019
Elizabeth Kelley Bass Obituary
Elizabeth Kelley Bass

June 29, 1967 - October 22, 2019

Clayton

Elizabeth Kelley Bass passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 after a short illness. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00pm at White Oak Baptist Church with the interment following at Pinecrest Memorial Park.

She leaves behind her loving devoted husband of 30 years, Thomas and sons, Corey Thomas and Conner Kelley.

She was predeceased by her daddy, William Edward Kelley, she also leaves her mother, Kay, sister Kimberly and brother Todd, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends, her-in-laws, Richard and Jenice and Ricky Bass who have known and loved her over 30 years to cherish her sweet memory, so many happy memories.

While flowers are accepted, memorial contributions may be made to the White Oak Baptist Church Caregivers 13943 Buffalo Rd. Clayton, NC 27527.

The family will receive friends on Friday at McLaurin Funeral Home from 6 until 8:00pm. Online condolences may be made to the Bass family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 25, 2019
