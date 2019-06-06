Elizabeth Kelly



May 23, 1942 - June 2, 2019



Raleigh



Dr. Elizabeth Peterson Alexander Kelly entered into her Eternal Rest on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Columbia, SC, following a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by and in the prayers of her loving family.



Born May 23, 1942 in Columbus County, she was the daughter of the late Lillian Blue Squires and J.D. Peterson of Bolton, NC.



Elizabeth received her undergraduate degree in Psychology from Meredith College, and her Masters and PhD in Psychology from NC State University. She established Youth and Adult Counseling Center, in Raleigh, NC, where she practiced until her retirement.



She is survived by two sons and their spouses, Christopher Kelly and wife Karen, Sean Kelly and wife Julia, two sisters, Mary Hobbs and Vivian Brown, one granddaughter, Ava Kelly, and several cousins.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to The Boys and Girls Home of Lake Waccamaw.



Memorial services will be conducted Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm in Shiloh Memorial Cemetery, Bolton, NC. Friends and family will be received one hour before the service in the fellowship hall.