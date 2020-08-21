Elizabeth (Betty Lou) Kush



March 6, 1939 - August 10, 2020



Clayton



Betty Kush passed on after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was raised in Sterling, Massachusetts. She was second oldest of the nine siblings of the Kneeland clan. She is survived by her beloved husband Fred, her son Fred Jr. and his wife Marilyn of Portland, Oregon, her daughter Susan and her husband Mark Franklin of Clayton, North Carolina, and her daughter Kathy and her husband Brian Warner of Haughton, Louisiana. She is also survived by six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, her sisters Marjorie and Elaine, brothers Robert, John, Phillip and Everett. All remember her with love and will miss her. She was pre-deceased by her dear sisters Jean and Margaret.



Donations in her memory can be sent to Resources for Seniors Garner TLC or GUMC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store