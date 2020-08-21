1/1
Elizabeth Kush
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth (Betty Lou) Kush

March 6, 1939 - August 10, 2020

Clayton

Betty Kush passed on after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was raised in Sterling, Massachusetts. She was second oldest of the nine siblings of the Kneeland clan. She is survived by her beloved husband Fred, her son Fred Jr. and his wife Marilyn of Portland, Oregon, her daughter Susan and her husband Mark Franklin of Clayton, North Carolina, and her daughter Kathy and her husband Brian Warner of Haughton, Louisiana. She is also survived by six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, her sisters Marjorie and Elaine, brothers Robert, John, Phillip and Everett. All remember her with love and will miss her. She was pre-deceased by her dear sisters Jean and Margaret.

Donations in her memory can be sent to Resources for Seniors Garner TLC or GUMC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
9195537143
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McLaurin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved