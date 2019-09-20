|
|
Elizabeth LaVerne
Sykes Bauer
Raleigh
Elizabeth LaVerne Sykes Bauer, 89, of Raleigh, passed away on September 17, 2019. She was born April 5, 1930 in Durham, North Carolina. She attended Durham High School, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (BS in Business Education) and Florida Atlanta University (MA in Adult Education.) Mrs Bauer was a life long educator, working in all levels of business education in North Carolina and Florida, interspersed with years working in secretarial administration. She began her career in the admissions office at North Carolina State and ended her career at the North Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind, teaching computer work skills to the visually impaired.
Mrs. Bauer married Walter Bauer in 1964, when they were both working at the University of South Florida. Together they followed Walter's job with IBM, living in Atlanta, San Jose, Boca Raton and Raleigh. Mrs. Bauer is preceded in death by her husband Walter, parents Jesse Enoch Sykes and Luna Hamm Sykes, her stepmother Eva Fuller Sykes, and her brother Jesse S. Sykes, all of Durham. She is survived by her sister Margaret Sykes Green and brother-in-law Julian of Spartanburg, SC, sister-in-law Patsy H. Sykes of Conway SC, brother-in-law Kurt Bauer of Santa Rosa CA and nieces and nephews in CA, NC, MN, MA and Germany.
Mrs. Bauer was a serious gardener and enjoyed traveling in her beloved North Carolina. She was a strong believer in the power of education to change lives. In 2008, she and her husband established a scholarship based on financial need and academic merit at the Bryan School of Business and Economics at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
The family requests that any memorial donations go to the Elizabeth LaVerne Sykes and Walter Bauer Scholarship Fund, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Advancement Services, POB 26170, Greensboro, NC 27402 or to a .
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21 at Raleigh Memorial Park (7501 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh).
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 20, 2019