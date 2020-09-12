Elizabeth Lamar

Elizabeth Bastian Lamar



September 3, 1924 - September 11, 2020



Durham



Elizabeth (Betty) Bastian Lamar, 96, of Durham, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on September 11 in her apartment at The Forest of Duke Continuing Care Retirement Community.



Betty was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana to Clifford and Marion Morphy. She was preceded in death by husbands Royal R. Bastian, Jr and Tracy H. Lamar and best friend Randy Coupland, the last love of her life.



Betty was an alumna of Sophie Newcomb College in New Orleans. She was a gifted artist whose plein air paintings are a treasured remembrance for friends and family. Betty believed in giving back to the community and worked among the poor in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro and at Caring House for cancer patients in Durham. In 2003 she co-authored the book, Life of the Spirit in the Mature Years with Tracy Lamar. Her timeless style and hospitality instilled warmth and welcome in her homes in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Darien, Rio de Janeiro, San Juan P.R., Chapel Hill, Blowing Rock and Durham. Betty's talents and grace touched many throughout her life.



Betty was affectionately known as Mom, Mountain Granny, Betty Right and Gigi by those surviving her: sons Rick and Bill Bastian, grandchildren Jonathan, Matthew, William and Julie and three great grandchildren.



A very special thanks to the staff of The Forest At Duke Holbrook Medical Center staff, to Transitions LifeCare for their compassionate care and to Christiana Essien, her loyal and loving companion of 6 years who was faithfully by her side through the end of her life journey.



A private graveside service will be held in Chapel Hill at a later date at The Church of the Holy Family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her name to The Church of the Holy Family, 200 Haynes Rd, Chapel Hill NC 27517.



