|
|
Elizabeth Lane Pierce
April 16, 1921 - March 21, 2020
Apex
Elizabeth Lane Pierce, 98 of Apex, passed away on March 21, 2020 in Fuquay Varina, NC.
Lane was born on April 16, 1921 to the late Ruben and Lorena Jones in Wake County, NC. She is also predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Harold E. Pierce and her son-in-law, Randy Phelps.
She was definitely a Proverbs 31 woman and loved every moment of being a homemaker. One of her children's many lasting memories is the warm and loving home that she provided. Her home was a comfortable refuge. Messages received by her family included words such as "respect, love, kind, encourager, hard working, sweet and beloved Aunt".
Lane will be lovingly remembered by her son, Glenn Pierce (Kathy) of Apex; daughters, Beth Phelps of Apex and Susan Barbour (Al) of Clayton; grandchildren, Donald Pierce (Sonia), Christopher Pierce (Susan), Kelli Allen, Ashley Pierce, Elizabeth Epp (Curtis), Jonathan Phelps; and great-grandchildren, Tori Pierce, Parker Pierce, Preston Pierce, Ella Pierce, Thomas Allen, Derrick Allen, Ansley Bennett (Ryan), Jon Curtis Epp, Rachel Epp, Hannah Epp, Kole Rasmussen and Cambry Rasmussen.
With the current state of the world, the family has made the difficult decision to do their part in preventing the potential spread of the virus and have opted for a private family graveside service. There is possibility of a future celebration of life at a later date. The family appreciates your understanding during these difficult times and will welcome texts, phone calls or cards.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be given to Catawba Springs Christian Church, 6801 Ten Ten Rd., Apex, NC 27539 or Durham Rescue Mission, PO Box 11858, Durham, NC 27703.
Condolences can be shared at apexfuneral.net
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 23, 2020