Elizabeth Lee Chamblee
Raleigh
Elizabeth Lee Hostetler Ponton Chamblee died on Christmas Day after a long and good life. Elizabeth, or Lee as she was called by many, was born in Raleigh on March 20, 1921 to Mildred and Earl Hostetler. She lived in Raleigh her entire life. Elizabeth was a Meredith College graduate and worked in the Meredith Alumni office for many years. She was married to Robert A. Ponton, Sr. who predeceased her. Following his death, she was married to H. Royster Chamblee, Sr. who also predeceased her.
Elizabeth was a life long member of the First Baptist Church where she served as a deacon and was a faithful member of the Livingston Johnson Bible class. She was also a member of the Olla Podrida Book Club and the Junior League of Raleigh.
Lee is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Ponton Manning (Howdy), her son, Robert A. Ponton, Jr. (Jan) and her son H. Royster Chamblee, Jr. She is also survived by her grandchildren Howard E. Manning III, Ana Manning Lee, Amy Patricia Ponton Gussenhoven (Jordan) and Robert A. Ponton, III (Rebecca Jane) and six great grandchildren, Manning, Ellie, Jane, Iris, Robbie and George.
The family is grateful for the compassion shown to Elizabeth by her caregivers who enabled her to remain in her home with dignity.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 99 N. Salisbury Street, Raleigh 27603. The family will greet friends in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 29, 2019