|
|
Elizabeth Lucille Meeks Owens
"Betty"
Raleigh
Elizabeth (Betty) Lucille Meeks Owens of Raleigh passed away Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 surrounded by her family at her home in Raleigh. She was born on November 17th, 1938 to Bruce and Lucille Meeks. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a member of the Garner Free Will Baptist Church. She loved her family and enjoyed the sound of laughter every time the family got together. She enjoyed singing in the choir, cooking, reading and watching a good Hallmark movie. She was a beautiful Christian lady who loved and served the Lord all her life.
Funeral service 4:00 pm, Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Garner Freewill Baptist Church, 1133 Benson Rd, Garner.
The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 2:00 to 3:45 pm at the church.
A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Wilson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her step-mother, Eva Meeks. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, James Owens of Raleigh. Her daughter, Terry Scott (Fred) of Garner, her son, Alan (Cheryl) of Gilbert, AZ; four grandchildren: Bethany (Josh) Owens of Nashville, TN, Kailey Scott of Garner, Mackenzie and Drew Owens of Gilbert, AZ. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Landon, Benjamin, and Emma Owens of Nashville, TN; two sisters: Beck (Charles) Sutton of Lucama, Linda (Dallas) Harrington of Elm City and three brothers: Ray (Judy) Meeks of Wilson, Mike (Faye) Meeks of Wilson, David (Pam) Meeks of Wilson and a host of other family members and friends.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Garner Free Will Baptist Church, P.O. Box 326, Garner, NC 27529.
The family wishes to thank Deborah Wheeler for her attentive, compassionate and professional care over the past 3 years.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 10, 2020