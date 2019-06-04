Elizabeth M. Matal



October 3, 1920 - May 24, 2019



Raleigh



Elizabeth M. Matal (Betty)



October 3, 1920 - May 24, 2019



Elizabeth Matal, 98, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019. Her son, Vincent Matal, Jr. and his wife June, were at her side



She was born in Bayonne, NJ to Martin Matejik and Anna Matejik (nee Stahel). Betty graduated from Walton High School in New York City. She was married to the late Vincent Matal, Sr. from September 30, 1939 until his passing in May, 1995. Together, they loved to travel and dance and were active in the Masonic Order and Order of the Eastern Star.



Betty worked in many administrative positions over the years but her main focus was her home and family. She was an avid reader and word puzzle solver right until her last days. For the last 12 years she has lived at the Springmoor Continuing Care Community.



She was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband, her sister Anne Daves and her niece, Naomi Blacher. Betty is survived by her son and his wife, grandson Vincent Matal, III and his wife Doris, grandson Eric W. Matal, and three Great- Granddaughters, Megan, Madison and Sally.



A small memorial service will be held in the Chapel at Springmoor Continuing Care Community, 1500 Sawmill Road, Raleigh, NC, 27615 on Thursday, June 6th at 3PM.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial donations be sent to:



The Springmoor Endowment Fund at 1500 Sawmill Road, Raleigh, NC 27615



Condolences may be sent to CremationSocietyNC.com Published in The News & Observer on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary