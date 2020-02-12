|
|
Elizabeth White May
Raleigh
Elizabeth "Beth" White May transitioned home on Monday, February 10, 2020, after a long illness with COPD. She was 85 years young. Beth will be fondly remembered for her very kind loving spirit, generosity, passion for Genealogy, especially her willingness to help with research and politics.
Beth grew up in Carolina Beach and graduated from New Hanover High School. Received her Undergraduate and Masters from UNC in Greensboro, NC. She was the superhero Mom of Boyd Pickard and his partner, Amy Kasdorf.
A celebration of her life is planned for 1:30 pm, Saturday, February 15 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service, 944 Old Knight Rd. Knightdale, NC 27545. This will be an opportunity to share some stories of her life.
No flowers please. Donations can be to made to the Caswell-Nash DAR Chapter c/o Vicki Pirozzi, Treasurer, 2909 Romealia Ln, Raleigh, NC 27613
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 12, 2020