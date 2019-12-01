|
|
Elizabeth Selby McCarthy
April 20, 1966 - November 26, 2019
Raleigh NC
Elizabeth Selby McCarthy, 53, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 26. Loving wife of James Edward McCarthy, Jr. and devoted mother to four children, James Edward (Jack), Ella Carson, Kathryn Rayl and Dashiell Declan, Liz is also survived by a brother and three sisters, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was a graduate of UNC Chapel Hill, and received her Masters of Creative Writing from NC State University. A published local author and English teacher at the collegiate level, Liz was an avid reader and lifelong learner, with a passion for the arts.
The youngest of five siblings, Liz grew up in Richmond VA and moved to North Carolina to attend college. She remained in Raleigh, where she and James settled to raise their family. Guided by her pioneering spirit, her primary focus was her children and her family, who meant everything to her. Her presence at swim meets, dance recitals, and school functions will be missed by many.
A memorial to celebrate her life will take place at Highland United Methodist Church on Saturday, December 7, at 1:00PM. Arrangements by Cremation Society of the Carolinas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charily of your choice.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 1, 2019