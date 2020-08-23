Elizabeth "Ann" Archibald McDermed



October 24, 1941 – August 13, 2020



Raleigh



Ann McDermed died on August 13, 2020 in Memory Care at Morningside of Raleigh. She was born October 24, 1941 in Mobile, Alabama and spent her younger years in Alabama, Idaho, and Oregon.



Ann completed her undergraduate degree at Oregon State University where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. Later, she received her Master's Degree and PhD in Economics from North Carolina State University, and then joined the faculty as Associate Professor of Economics.



Ann is survived by her brother, Mac Archibald (Susan) and her nephew Ryan Archibald. She is preceded in death by her father, Red Archibald, her mother, Ola Archibald and her nephew, Cameron Archibald.



Ann had an infectious laugh and was fun to be with. She was a terrific sport and was willing to try almost anything, except getting on an airplane! She loved her work as a professor and was devoted to her students. Besides yoga, fine art, and gardening, she enjoyed attending cultural events in the Triangle area especially the American Dance Festival, Duke Chamber Music and Piano Series. Ann will be sorely missed by her family, friends, and colleagues.



Her family and friends would like to express their deep gratitude for the excellent care Ann received from Morningside's dedicated and caring staff.



Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh.



