1/
Elizabeth McDermed
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Ann" Archibald McDermed

October 24, 1941 – August 13, 2020

Raleigh

Ann McDermed died on August 13, 2020 in Memory Care at Morningside of Raleigh. She was born October 24, 1941 in Mobile, Alabama and spent her younger years in Alabama, Idaho, and Oregon.

Ann completed her undergraduate degree at Oregon State University where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. Later, she received her Master's Degree and PhD in Economics from North Carolina State University, and then joined the faculty as Associate Professor of Economics.

Ann is survived by her brother, Mac Archibald (Susan) and her nephew Ryan Archibald. She is preceded in death by her father, Red Archibald, her mother, Ola Archibald and her nephew, Cameron Archibald.

Ann had an infectious laugh and was fun to be with. She was a terrific sport and was willing to try almost anything, except getting on an airplane! She loved her work as a professor and was devoted to her students. Besides yoga, fine art, and gardening, she enjoyed attending cultural events in the Triangle area especially the American Dance Festival, Duke Chamber Music and Piano Series. Ann will be sorely missed by her family, friends, and colleagues.

Her family and friends would like to express their deep gratitude for the excellent care Ann received from Morningside's dedicated and caring staff.

Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved