L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
Elizabeth McLendon Patterson


1937 - 2019
Elizabeth McLendon Patterson Obituary
Elizabeth Bryan McLendon Patterson

Knightdale

Elizabeth McLendon Patterson, 82, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was born October 14, 1937 in Lee County to the late Willie Thomas McLendon and Margaret Harrington McLendon. Lib retired after 41 years of service as Head Cashier for A&P Grocery Stores.

Funeral service 11:00 am, Friday, October 25, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale. Entombment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Zebulon.

The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 9:30 to 11:00 am.

Surviving: son, Bryan Thomas Patterson (Anne); granddaughters: Caroline Elizabeth Patterson, Julianne Louise Patterson; sister, Peggy McLendon Coggin (Jimmie); brothers: Willie Thomas "W.T." McLendon II (Nancy), John Robert McLendon (Marie); and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, Lib was preceded in death by her husband, William Andrews.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 23, 2019
