Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
McCullers Community Baptist Church
Raleigh, NC
View Map
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Tysor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Morris Tysor


1957 - 2019
Elizabeth Morris Tysor Obituary
Elizabeth Morris Tysor

October 16, 1957 - September 30, 2019

Garner

Elizabeth Morris Tysor, 61, passed away Monday at her home. A native of Wake County, she was the daughter of the late Jack Morris and Margaret Ann Fulghum Morris. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday at McCullers Community Baptist Church, Raleigh. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park, Clayton. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday evening at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. Survivors include her daughters, Leigh Ann Tysor of Raleigh and Margie Figueroa (Pablo) of Holly Springs; brother, Wayne Morris (Teresa) of Garner; sisters, Brenda Rigsbee of Clayton and Jean Nipper of Raleigh; grandchildren, Jonathan Tysor Montgomery of Raleigh, Devyn and Bailey Figueroa of Holly Springs. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her grandson, Marcus Figueroa; sister, Jackie Zandarski and a brother, Kenneth "Smokey" Morris. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McCullers Community Baptist Church, 133 Rand Rd. Raleigh, NC 27603. Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 3, 2019
