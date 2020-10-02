Elizabeth "Betty Jean" Crawford Pearson
February 16, 1946 - September 28, 2020
Raleigh, NC
Elizabeth "Betty Jean" Crawford Pearson, age 74, of Raleigh, NC was received into glory on September 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving husband, Phillip Pearson, and her family.
Betty Jean was born February 16, 1946 in Rocky Mount, NC and grew up in Ahoskie, NC.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 2 PM in the Brown-Wynne Funeral Home Chapel, 1701 E Millbrook Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609. This service will be live-streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Haven Missionary Care Center (donate on Facebook or at their website: missionarycarecenter.org
)