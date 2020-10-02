1/
Elizabeth Pearson
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Betty Jean" Crawford Pearson

February 16, 1946 - September 28, 2020

Raleigh, NC

Elizabeth "Betty Jean" Crawford Pearson, age 74, of Raleigh, NC was received into glory on September 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving husband, Phillip Pearson, and her family.

Betty Jean was born February 16, 1946 in Rocky Mount, NC and grew up in Ahoskie, NC.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 2 PM in the Brown-Wynne Funeral Home Chapel, 1701 E Millbrook Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609. This service will be live-streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Haven Missionary Care Center (donate on Facebook or at their website: missionarycarecenter.org)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
9198766900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved