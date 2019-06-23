Elizabeth C. Pendergrass



Clayton



Mrs. Elizabeth Carrington Pendergrass peacefully departed this life on June 20th, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



She was born April 10th, 1921 to Luther Macon Carrington and Lucy Pearl Hobgood Carrington in Stoval, NC. Elizabeth grew up in Burkeville, VA, on the family farm, surrounded by a large family of 16 siblings – 3 sisters and 13 brothers, 8 of whom served simultaneously in the military in WWII. She attended Longwood College in Farmville, VA and Watts Hospital School of Laboratory Technology in Durham, graduating in 1943. She retired from Duke University Hospital with more than 50 years in the medical profession. After her retirement, she enjoyed travel in Europe and excelled in quilt making, creating almost a hundred beautiful and artistic quilts for members of her family, all of which are used and treasured to this day.



She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Pendergrass Sr. and grandson, Christopher Lee Calvert.



Elizabeth is survived by a sister, Ella Carrington Schipke, 3 children, Christopher Busch and wife Lora, Karen Green and husband Bill, Robert Pendergrass Jr, 5 grandchildren: Matthew Busch, Kylie Green, Bobby, Tara and Heather Pendergrass, and 6 great grandchildren.



A memorial and burial service will be held at Ward's Chapel United Methodist Church, in Crewe, VA at a later date.



The family wishes to thank the caregivers of Heartland Hospice and Springbrook Rehabilitation Center for their loving care in the final days of her life.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund; heartlandhospicefund.org/donate, in her memory.



Arrangements by Brown Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh. Published in The News & Observer on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary