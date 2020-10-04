1/1
Elizabeth Rouse
1934 - 2020
Elizabeth Graham Rouse

January 17, 1934 - September 30, 2020

Raleigh

Liz moved to Raleigh, NC in 1957 after marrying the love of her life, William E. Rouse, Jr., who preceded her in death on August 10, 2020.

Her survivors included her son, William E. Rouse III; her daughter, Elizabeth Graham Rouse; two grandchildren, William E. Rouse IV (Cake) and Isabel Ferguson ( fiancé, John J. Jenkins III ).

In addition to her husband Bill, Liz was preceded in death by her mother, Winnie Bunn Watson Graham; brothers, B. Hudson Graham, Jr. and David Graham; and a sister, Suzanna Graham Butchvarov.

A service to celebrate the lives of both Bill and Liz Rouse will be held at a later date at St. Paul's Christian Church in Raleigh.

In lieu of flowers, anyone who wishes to can make a contribution to the Minister's Contingency Fund at St. Paul's Christain Church, 3311 Blue Ridge Rd. Raleigh, NC 27612 or to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Cir. Raleigh, NC 27607.

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's St. Raleigh.

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
9198284311
