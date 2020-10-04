Elizabeth Graham Rouse



January 17, 1934 - September 30, 2020



Raleigh



Liz moved to Raleigh, NC in 1957 after marrying the love of her life, William E. Rouse, Jr., who preceded her in death on August 10, 2020.



Her survivors included her son, William E. Rouse III; her daughter, Elizabeth Graham Rouse; two grandchildren, William E. Rouse IV (Cake) and Isabel Ferguson ( fiancé, John J. Jenkins III ).



In addition to her husband Bill, Liz was preceded in death by her mother, Winnie Bunn Watson Graham; brothers, B. Hudson Graham, Jr. and David Graham; and a sister, Suzanna Graham Butchvarov.



A service to celebrate the lives of both Bill and Liz Rouse will be held at a later date at St. Paul's Christian Church in Raleigh.



In lieu of flowers, anyone who wishes to can make a contribution to the Minister's Contingency Fund at St. Paul's Christain Church, 3311 Blue Ridge Rd. Raleigh, NC 27612 or to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Cir. Raleigh, NC 27607.



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's St. Raleigh.



