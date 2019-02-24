Elizabeth "Joyce" Schanze



September 28, 1931 - February 16, 2019



Westport, CT



Elizabeth "Joyce" Schanze, 87, of 67 Maple Avenue North, Westport, CT, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 of natural causes. Born in Miami, FL, Joyce was the daughter of Henry and Leona Etheridge. Joyce was a longtime resident of Miami, FL. She met the love of her life, Fred Schanze at Miami Edison Senior High School. They celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary prior to his passing in 2013. Joyce was the strength of her family; an amazing wife, devoted mother and caring sister. Joyce is survived by her three children, Michael Schanze of Boise, Idaho, Keith Schanze of Bath, NC and Ronald Schanze of Westport, CT; one sister, Mrs. Peggy Margotta of Dania, FL, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred; parents, Henry and Leona Etheridge; brother Jack; and sister, Phyllis. Funeral services were held at the Harding Funeral Home in Westport, CT on Thursday February 21, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, (800) 822-6344 Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary