Elizabeth "Lib" Stallings



March 14, 1923 - June 28, 2019



Raleigh



Elizabeth "Lib" Stallings, passed away in Southern Pines on Friday, June 28th. A native of Wake County, she had just recently moved to Southern Pines. Before the move , she had been a long time resident at Cambridge Village Independent Living in Apex. She was a lifetime member of Hillyer Memorial Christian Church in Raleigh. For many years, she lived on Morgan Street with her family and worked at Belks in downtown Raleigh. She loved her job with Belks and retired after 35 years of proud employment.



She was married to the late Ned C. Stallings, formerly of Zebulon. They both enjoyed fishing, and would travel often to their second home on the Pungo River, in Belhaven to enjoy doing just that. She was a fantastic cook, and always had enough food on the table to feed family and friends, and then some! She was also a wonderful wife, Mother and Mother-in-law to her son Danny and his wife, Susan.



In addition to Ned and her parents, she was predeceased by her older brother, Jones, who was killed in action during World War II, and her two older sisters, Julia Hamilton & Oneta Robbins.



We would like to say a special "thank you" to Joan Nelson, a niece, who visited often with her husband, Phil, from New Bern. Lib also had some wonderful caregivers at Moore General Hospital, Pinehurst, just prior to her death.



Lib was such an easy going and sweet women. Always had a good sense of humor, a good outlook on life, and loved "to do" for her husband and family. She was part of the "Great Generation" of Americans who worked hard for a living, gave their word as gospel and trusted their fellow man. Her smile and laughter will be greatly missed.



She is also survived by her brother & sister-in-law, Ted and Helen Stallings of Raleigh.



The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 10:30 - 11:30 AM at Montlawn Funeral Home, 2911 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, NC 27603. Funeral service will be at 11:30 AM at the Chapel at Montlawn Funeral Home. Condolences can be made to Danny and Susan Stallings at www.montlawn.com.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local animal rescue. Lib always loved dogs and cats and was quick to also talk about the days of riding a pony as a child. Published in The News & Observer on June 30, 2019