Elizabeth Marie Groves Willoughby
Knightdale
Elizabeth (Betty) Willoughby, 95, passed away peacefully at home on August 8, 2020. Betty was born on March 15, 1925 in Philadelphia, PA the daughter of the late Kathryn (Kelly) Groves and John Groves. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Robert (Bob) Willoughby, and by her youngest daughter, Suzannah (Willoughby) Kowalchuk; her brothers: William Groves and wife Dot and Bud Groves and wife Essie, her sisters: Kit (Groves) Craig and husband Arthur Craig and Dot (Groves) Wassell and husband Whitey Wassell. Betty grew up in Philadelphia where she met her husband, a Staff Sergeant in the US Army. Betty and Bob moved from Philadelphia to Danville, IA with the General Electric Company and then retired to Knightdale, NC.
Betty is survived by her son, Robert and wife Ellen of Tabernacle, NJ; daughter, Patricia and husband Al Cellini of Knightdale, NC; grandsons: Christian Cellini and wife Heather of Charlotte, NC, Robert Willoughby and wife Bridget of Lititz, PA; granddaughters: Jaki Cellini and husband Jeb Bishop of Boston, MA, Megan Willoughby and husband Andy Boczkowksi of Philadelphia, PA, Aaron Kowalchuk of Oak Island, NC and Kaety Hill and husband Kenny of Fuquay Varina, NC. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren: Noah, Aiden, Abiageal, Benjamin, Hazel, Stella, Cordelia, Charles and niece and nephews.
A celebration of life was held on Betty's 95th birthday. Betty leaves a legacy of love and memories. She will be deeply missed.
