Ella Louise Wynn Matthews
Clayton
Mrs. Ella Louise Wynn Matthews, 92, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 .
She is survived by her daughters, Priscilla Prevette and husband, Richard, and Kathy Edwards and husband, Mac, all of Clayton; one brother, five grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News and Observer on May 19, 2020.