Ella Louise Matthews
Ella Louise Wynn Matthews

Clayton

Mrs. Ella Louise Wynn Matthews, 92, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 .

She is survived by her daughters, Priscilla Prevette and husband, Richard, and Kathy Edwards and husband, Mac, all of Clayton; one brother, five grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.

Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com

Published in The News and Observer on May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC 27858
(252) 752-2101
