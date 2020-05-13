Ella Mae Blalock
1936 - 2020
Ella Mae Blalock

February 10, 1936 - May 8, 2020

Raleigh

Ms. Ella Mae Blalock, age 84 of Raleigh, NC, departed this earthly life on Friday, May 8, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Carolina Biblical Gardens in Garner, NC. A visitation will be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at William Toney's Funeral Home, Zebulon, NC.

If you would like to share with the family during the Celebration of Life of Ms. Blalock, you will be able to live-stream the service through William Toney's Funeral Home's Facebook page at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Published in The News and Observer on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
William Toney’s Funeral Home
MAY
14
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
William Toney’s Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
William Toney’s Funeral Home
216 E. Barbee St.
Zebulon, NC 27597
(919) 269-9652
