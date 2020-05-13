Ella Mae Blalock



February 10, 1936 - May 8, 2020



Raleigh



Ms. Ella Mae Blalock, age 84 of Raleigh, NC, departed this earthly life on Friday, May 8, 2020.



A private graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Carolina Biblical Gardens in Garner, NC. A visitation will be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at William Toney's Funeral Home, Zebulon, NC.



If you would like to share with the family during the Celebration of Life of Ms. Blalock, you will be able to live-stream the service through William Toney's Funeral Home's Facebook page at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 14, 2020.



