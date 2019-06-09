Ella Thompson Jordan Price



February 25, 1925 - June 7, 2019



Smithfield



Ella Thompson Jordan Price, age 94, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. She was born in Pine Level, NC to the late Charles Leon Thompson, Sr. and Gulie Toler Thompson. She was preceded in death by husbands, Thomas Wright Jordan and Harvey Earl Price, a daughter Debbie Jordan Braxton and a brother, Charles Leon Thompson, Jr.



Surviving are her daughters Pamela Jordan Stallings (Barry) of Wilmington, Crystal Jordan Kirby (Donald) of Cedar Grove and Joanne Jordan Brown (Steve) of Raleigh. Survivors also include son-in-law George William Braxton of Hillsborough, sister Amelia Thompson Southerland, sister-in-law Mildred T. Jordan, grandchildren Heather Stallings Cadenhead (Chris), Chip Stallings (Brittni), Jordan Stallings (Christian), Suzanne Kirby Williams (Trevor), Lindsey Kirby Huskins (Wes), Cameron Kirby Slappey (Drew), Travis Braxton (Lesia), Brett Braxton (Amber), Bryan Braxton (Lisa), Mallory Brown McNeill (Hayden), Jordan Brown Shaw (Dillon), stepsons Dr. Craig Price (Pamela), Dr. Russ Price (Anne), eighteen great-grandchildren and many special nieces and nephews.



The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all of our mother's caregivers who provided their loving attention.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 10 at First Baptist Church in Smithfield. A visitation will be at 10:00 am followed by a service at 11:00 am with the Rev. Lee Colbert officiating. Burial will be in Selma Memorial Gardens in Selma.



Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 202 South Fourth Street, Smithfield, NC 27577.



Condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com.