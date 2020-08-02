1/
Ella Rasor
1933 - 2020
Ella Cothran Rasor

February 2, 1933 - July 25, 2020

Wake Forest

Ella Cothran Rasor went home to her Lord, Saturday morning, passing away peacefully at Transitions LifeCare. Ella was a devoted member of Olive Branch Baptist Church in Durham.

Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Paul W. Rasor, Jr.; Older sister, Mildred Robinson of Greenville, SC; Younger brother, Harold Cothran of Easley, SC; And parents, Ernest and Purdie Cothran of Easley, SC.

She is survived by three daughters: Rebecca Meekins (Chris), Susan Rasor, and Paula Avery (Russell); Beloved granddaughter, Meagan Meekins (Gustavo Ruiz Diaz); Brother, Roger Cothran (Sheila); Sister, Deborah Manning (Jim); And 10 nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Transitions LifeCare of Raleigh for providing care for our mother, sister, and grandmother, and for offering strength and guidance to those who were with her in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Transitions LifeCare of Raleigh or Olive Branch Baptist Church in Durham.

Condolences may be shared at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com


Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
9198766900
