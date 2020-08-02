Ella Cothran Rasor
February 2, 1933 - July 25, 2020
Wake Forest
Ella Cothran Rasor went home to her Lord, Saturday morning, passing away peacefully at Transitions LifeCare. Ella was a devoted member of Olive Branch Baptist Church in Durham.
Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Paul W. Rasor, Jr.; Older sister, Mildred Robinson of Greenville, SC; Younger brother, Harold Cothran of Easley, SC; And parents, Ernest and Purdie Cothran of Easley, SC.
She is survived by three daughters: Rebecca Meekins (Chris), Susan Rasor, and Paula Avery (Russell); Beloved granddaughter, Meagan Meekins (Gustavo Ruiz Diaz); Brother, Roger Cothran (Sheila); Sister, Deborah Manning (Jim); And 10 nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Transitions LifeCare of Raleigh for providing care for our mother, sister, and grandmother, and for offering strength and guidance to those who were with her in her final days.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Transitions LifeCare of Raleigh or Olive Branch Baptist Church in Durham.
