Ella Steinberg
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gabriela 'Ella' Steinberg

May 27, 1942 - May 23, 2020

Raleigh

Ella was born in Hungary, immigrated to the USA at age 13 and received her citizenship shortly after. Ella enjoyed gardening, reading, classical music, macrame and exotic & wild birds. She is survived by her sons (David, Steven & Adam), her grandchildren (Jake, Jamie, Sadie & Zachary), her former husband Robert 'Bob', her brother Frank, his wife Molly and their daughters, Maggie & Lori. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Humane Society or the Cure Alzeimers Fund (curealz.org)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved