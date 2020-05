Gabriela 'Ella' SteinbergMay 27, 1942 - May 23, 2020RaleighElla was born in Hungary, immigrated to the USA at age 13 and received her citizenship shortly after. Ella enjoyed gardening, reading, classical music, macrame and exotic & wild birds. She is survived by her sons (David, Steven & Adam), her grandchildren (Jake, Jamie, Sadie & Zachary), her former husband Robert 'Bob', her brother Frank, his wife Molly and their daughters, Maggie & Lori. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Humane Society or the Cure Alzeimers Fund ( curealz.org