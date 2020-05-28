Gabriela 'Ella' Steinberg
May 27, 1942 - May 23, 2020
Raleigh
Ella was born in Hungary, immigrated to the USA at age 13 and received her citizenship shortly after. Ella enjoyed gardening, reading, classical music, macrame and exotic & wild birds. She is survived by her sons (David, Steven & Adam), her grandchildren (Jake, Jamie, Sadie & Zachary), her former husband Robert 'Bob', her brother Frank, his wife Molly and their daughters, Maggie & Lori. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Humane Society or the Cure Alzeimers Fund (curealz.org)
Published in The News and Observer on May 28, 2020.