City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
Ellen Austin Williamson


1972 - 2020
Ellen Austin Williamson Obituary
Ellen Austin Williamson

January 11, 1972 - April 6, 2020

Raleigh

Ellen Austin Williamson, beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend, passed away at her home surrounded by family, after a courageous journey with cancer.

Ellen was born in Greensboro to Glenn and Katy Williamson. She is survived by her parents, sister Amy Williamson Harris (Justin) of Richmond VA, brother Andrew Williamson (Brigid) of Cincinnati OH, nieces and nephews, Miles and Kaitlyn Harris, and Clarke, Edward, and Anna Wynne Williamson.

Ellen attended Page High School and Meredith College where she graduated after spending a year studying at Humberside University in Hull, England. Following college she worked in the architectural industry before pursuing her passion and starting her own business, E.W. Design & Marketing.

Ellen lived her life fully, was adored by her family, and was blessed with a large circle of supportive and caring friends. "Aunt E" shared a special bond with her nieces and nephews, teaching them many life lessons. She shared with all of us her love of nature and the outdoors.

Travel was a passion and love of Ellen's life, and she traveled frequently to different countries to explore the world's beauty. She was equally as passionate about creating art. Ellen began painting as an adult and it was clear that art was her calling. She loved translating scenes of nature into bright colors, and painted portraits of animals, people, houses, and more. She especially loved painting for others portraits of their beloved pets.

Ellen's smile, sense of humor, uplifting words of inspiration, strength, and loving way will be with us always.

Memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro, the or Meredith College.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 10, 2020
