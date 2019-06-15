Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Elaine Crabtree Hunt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ellen Elaine Crabtree Hunt Obituary
Ellen Elaine Crabtree Hunt

Knightdale

Ellen Elaine Crabtree Hunt, 68, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She was born July 25, 1950 in Wake County to the late Lenwood Crabtree and Edna Smith Crabtree. Elaine performed with the Carolina Harmony Chorus and was a member of Cross Point Community Church. She retired as an account manager for US Foods.

Memorial service 3:00 pm, Monday, June 17, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale.

The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 1:30 to 2:45 pm at the funeral home.

Surviving: husband, Joseph Thomas Hunt, Jr.; son, Jason Thomas Hunt and wife, Angie of Wendell; daughter, Alison Hunt Perry and husband, Kevin of Zebulon; grandchildren: Kierston Perry and Lleyton Perry; sister, Janice Cummings and husband, Bob of Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27604 or , Eastern NC Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Ave., Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
Download Now