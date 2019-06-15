|
|
Ellen Elaine Crabtree Hunt
Knightdale
Ellen Elaine Crabtree Hunt, 68, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She was born July 25, 1950 in Wake County to the late Lenwood Crabtree and Edna Smith Crabtree. Elaine performed with the Carolina Harmony Chorus and was a member of Cross Point Community Church. She retired as an account manager for US Foods.
Memorial service 3:00 pm, Monday, June 17, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale.
The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 1:30 to 2:45 pm at the funeral home.
Surviving: husband, Joseph Thomas Hunt, Jr.; son, Jason Thomas Hunt and wife, Angie of Wendell; daughter, Alison Hunt Perry and husband, Kevin of Zebulon; grandchildren: Kierston Perry and Lleyton Perry; sister, Janice Cummings and husband, Bob of Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27604 or , Eastern NC Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Ave., Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on June 15, 2019