Ellen Helga Bentsen
June 28,1932 - March 11, 2019
Wake Forest
Ellen Bentsen, 86, daughter of James and Dagney Reid from Brooklyn, NY passed away this past Monday. Funeral will be held at North Raleigh United Methodist Church on Monday, March 18th at 230 pm. Family will receive friends immediately following service at the church.
Ellen is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Birger Bentsen of Wake Forest, daughter Carolyn and husband Robert Bailey of Woodlands, Texas, daughter Donna Steele and husband Richard of Highland Ranch, Colorado and son Steven and wife Isabella of Raleigh. She is also survived by her brother James of Georgia, sister Carol of New Jersey and seven grandchildren. Flowers or memorials may be directed to North Raleigh United Methodist Church, 8501 Honeycutt Road, Raleigh, NC 27615.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 16, 2019