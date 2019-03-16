Home

POWERED BY

Services
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Bentsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Helga Bentsen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ellen Helga Bentsen Obituary
Ellen Helga Bentsen

June 28,1932 - March 11, 2019

Wake Forest

Ellen Bentsen, 86, daughter of James and Dagney Reid from Brooklyn, NY passed away this past Monday. Funeral will be held at North Raleigh United Methodist Church on Monday, March 18th at 230 pm. Family will receive friends immediately following service at the church.

Ellen is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Birger Bentsen of Wake Forest, daughter Carolyn and husband Robert Bailey of Woodlands, Texas, daughter Donna Steele and husband Richard of Highland Ranch, Colorado and son Steven and wife Isabella of Raleigh. She is also survived by her brother James of Georgia, sister Carol of New Jersey and seven grandchildren. Flowers or memorials may be directed to North Raleigh United Methodist Church, 8501 Honeycutt Road, Raleigh, NC 27615.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of City of Oaks Cremation
Download Now