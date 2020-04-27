|
Ellen Walker Huffman
November 24, 1928 - April 22, 2020
Burlington, NC
Ellen Walker Huffman, 91, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her home in Burlington. She was born November 24, 1928.
A native of Durham, North Carolina, Ellen was married for 66 years to William Howard "Bill" Huffman, Sr., who died in 2015. She was predeceased by her parents, James Alfred Walker, Sr. and Anne Burford Walker, her brother, James A. "Jimmy" Walker, Jr., and her daughter-in-law Deborah Gilmore Huffman.
Ellen graduated from Durham High School in 1946, and attended Wake Forest College for two years, followed by a year in Duke Nursing School before marrying Bill in 1949. Upon his graduation from Duke University, the family moved to Burlington in 1951.
Ellen devoted her life to raising, feeding, cheering, championing, and laughing with her children and being Maw Maw to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her three sons and daughter: William H. Huffman, Jr, of Winston-Salem, John R. Huffman (Anne) of Cary, David R. Huffman (Robin) of Burlington, and Anne M. Huffman of Raleigh; her grandchildren, Christina Huffman, Ross, Andy and Jay Huffman, and Landis and Reid Huffman; and six great-grandchildren.
Ellen may be best known for her years as school secretary at Smith Elementary School from its opening in 1968 until her retirement in 1987, where she was a memorable character who greeted every visitor, parent, child, and administrator with her special brand of humor. She cherished the relationships with "her" teachers, parents, and students, many of which she maintained for the rest of her life. Ellen also shared precious moments, friendships, and beach trips with her bridge club that was active and met regularly for more than 60 years.
Ellen was quick to find humor in life and made those around her laugh. She had a knack for not only seeing the glass as half-full, but also faithfully believing that the glass was forever being replenished.
Prior to joining First Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church in Burlington, Ellen had been an active member of Northside Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday School and was a youth advisor. In their early retirement years, Ellen and Bill travelled the Southeast serving pastors for the Presbyterian Church in America's Christian Education Committee. She and Bill were also active in the Gideons.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family graveside service and a celebration of Ellen's life at a later date.
Memorials may be made to First Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 2250 Saddle Club Road, Burlington.
Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington is assisting the family.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 27, 2020