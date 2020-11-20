Ellen Jenness
May 25, 1937 - November 18, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Ellen Jenness, formerly of Beaufort, SC and Gresham, OR, passed away peacefully at the Sunnybrook Rehabilitation facility in Raleigh, NC on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
In addition to her parents, Sammie and Ella Smith, Ellen was preceded in death by her husband John Jenness, daughter Roxie Holmes Lee, and younger brother Randy Smith.
She is survived by four children, William Holmes (Sue Holmes), Sherman Holmes, Jr. (Connie Holmes), Karen Holmes, and Debra Baker (Charles Baker) as well as 13 grandchildren and 14 Great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings include William (Buck) Smith, Elizabeth Dennison, and Rudy Smith as well as countless other family throughout South Carolina.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Beaufort Memorial Gardens, Beaufort, SC.
Please share your thoughts and stories about Ellen by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com
Copeland Funeral Service- One Copeland Drive, Beaufort, SC- is assisting the family with arrangements.