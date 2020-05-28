Ellen Kelly
1925 - 2020
Ellen Kelly

November 8, 1925 - May 24, 2020

Morrisville

Ellen Kelly known to many as 'Grammy' passed away peacefully on May 24 at the age of 94. Born in Baltimore, MD she lived in Springfield, VA before moving to Preston Pointe Retirement Community in Morrisville, NC in 2015. A kind heart and caring soul, Ellen left an impression on everyone she met and never met a stranger. She was the life of the party and always had a smile on her face. She enjoyed her social life, attending mass, and eating Maryland Blue Crabs, but most of all she loved her family. Ellen is preceded in death by her husband Charles and daughter Susan. She is survived by her children Dan, Noreen and Terri, 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren with another on the way and many nieces and nephews. She cherished being a grand mother and great grandmother and enjoyed any time spent with loved ones. Although she will be greatly missed by all, we take comfort in knowing she will always be in our hearts.

Due to restrictions related to the current pandemic , a service will not be held at this time, but will be planned for a later date so that all who loved her may celebrate her life together.

Published in The News and Observer on May 28, 2020.
