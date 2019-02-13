Ellen Kelly Kissiah



October 28, 1928 - February 7, 2019



Cary



Ellen Kelly Kissiah, 90, of Cary, NC, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Mrs. Kissiah was born in Rockingham, NC. She was the youngest of three children born to the late Lauchlin Archibald Kelly and his wife, Eleanor Bruton Kelly. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kissiah, was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Richard Jackson Kissiah, Sr "Jack",, and two brothers, L.A. Kelly Jr., and Richard Kelly, and their wives, Evelyn Kelly and Kathryn Kelly.



She graduated from Rockingham High School in 1946. She then attended the School of Nursing at Charlotte's Presbyterian Hospital. She graduated and embarked on a career that she dearly loved and one that defined her life. She was a born nurse, always caring for her patients, family, neighbors and friends with love and compassion. In her quiet times, she enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking and catching up with her family and friends.



It was while in Charlotte that Ellen met her husband Jack. They married in 1957 and had two children.



Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Kelly Kissiah Pasley, her husband Robin Pasley and their sons, Jonathan and David; her son, Richard Jackson Kissiah, Jr., his wife Terri Kline Kissiah and their two sons, Jackson and Zachary, as well as a number of loving nieces and nephews.



A visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 15 from 6 to 8 pm at the Brown-Wynne Funeral home at 200 Southeast Maynard Rd. in Cary, NC 27511. Services will take place on Saturday, Feb. 16 at Cary Presbyterian Church at 10 am. A reception will follow immediately at the church. For those that are able, a short graveside service will be held after the reception at Wake Memorial Park, 7002 Green Hope School Road, Cary NC.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cary Presbyterian Church, 614 Griffis St., Cary, NC 27511; Pancreatic Cancer Action Network; or Transitions Lifecare, Cary. Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary