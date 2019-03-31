Home

Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home
1051 Durham Rd.
Wake Forest, NC 27587
919-556-7400
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
1524 Jenkins Road
Wake Forest, NC
Ellen Louise Notch Mabrey

May 29, 1955 - March 28, 2019

Wake Forest

Ellen Notch Mabrey passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, March 28, after a valiant battle with complications from diabetes mellitus making every day special. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at 7 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1524 Jenkins Road, Wake Forest, NC 27587. For full obituary please visit www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 31, 2019
