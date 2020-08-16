Ellen Walser Manooch



February 17, 1927 - August 13, 2020



Raleigh



Ellen Hornbuckle Walser Manooch [February 17, 1927 – August 13, 2020] was born in Shelby, NC, daughter of John Y. and Margaret Hornbuckle. She moved with her parents to Raleigh while a teenager. A graduate of Needham Broughton High School, Ellen attended Peace College. In 1942, she met Raymond Frank Walser, of Greensboro, a student at N.C. State College. Frank enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and earned his wings as a fighter pilot. Ellen and Frank married on June 10, 1944. After combat service in Europe, Frank returned to Ellen and Raleigh, where he began his career as a home builder. Ellen led an active life as a mother of four, busy homemaker and gracious hostess. When her children left home, she worked at Jim Collier's Hobby Shop in North Hills and later at the State Archives of North Carolina. Her passions remained her family, cooking and bridge. After Frank's death, she married Col. Charles Manooch, enjoying Wolfpack sports and travel with him. Ellen is survived by Ray Walser of Reston, Virginia, Elizabeth Walser Clements of Raleigh, David Walser of Raleigh, three daughters-in-law, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A very special note of gratitude is extended to Alonnie Hedgepeth, Crystal Sanders and Judy Bolton whose loving care allowed Ellen to remain in the Cameron Park home her father built along with her feline companion, Missy. A service to memorial service to honor her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, consider the multiple needs of our community in this time of COVID-19.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store