Ellen Faulkner Moore
December 22, 1944 - August 10, 2020
Red Oak
Ellen Faulkner Moore, age 75, peacefully passed away at her home Monday morning, August 10, 2020. She was born in Nash County on December 22, 1944 to Theodore Bryant Faulkner and Annie Leigh Coley Faulkner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Rea Moore; brothers Walter Hoke Faulkner (Linda) and Lee Bryant Faulkner (Donna).
Ellen is survived by her daughters, Mary Hadley Whitaker Rose (Scott) of Rocky Mount and Anne Graves Whitaker Vinson (Steve) of Raleigh; grandchildren, Belle Whitaker Rose, Woodall Hoke Rose, Thomas Graves Vinson, James Steward Vinson, and George Alvin Faulkner Vinson. She is also survived by special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
After graduating from Red Oak High School in 1963, she continued her education at Stratford College in Danville, Virginia.
A private graveside service will be held at Red Oak Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Red Oak Area Historic Preservation Society, P.O. Box 61, Red Oak, NC 27868.
