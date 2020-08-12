1/
Ellen Moore
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Faulkner Moore

December 22, 1944 - August 10, 2020

Red Oak

Ellen Faulkner Moore, age 75, peacefully passed away at her home Monday morning, August 10, 2020. She was born in Nash County on December 22, 1944 to Theodore Bryant Faulkner and Annie Leigh Coley Faulkner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Rea Moore; brothers Walter Hoke Faulkner (Linda) and Lee Bryant Faulkner (Donna).

Ellen is survived by her daughters, Mary Hadley Whitaker Rose (Scott) of Rocky Mount and Anne Graves Whitaker Vinson (Steve) of Raleigh; grandchildren, Belle Whitaker Rose, Woodall Hoke Rose, Thomas Graves Vinson, James Steward Vinson, and George Alvin Faulkner Vinson. She is also survived by special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

After graduating from Red Oak High School in 1963, she continued her education at Stratford College in Danville, Virginia.

A private graveside service will be held at Red Oak Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Red Oak Area Historic Preservation Society, P.O. Box 61, Red Oak, NC 27868.

Online condolences may be submitted at davislittlefunerals.com.

Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals, Rocky Mount.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved