Ellen Parrish Sears
March 19, 1951 - December 21, 2019
Apex
Ellen Parrish Sears, 68 of Apex passed away, Saturday December 21, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loved ones after a lengthy battle with gliosarcoma, a form of brain cancer. She was a selfless giver to everyone she knew. Ellen was born March 19, 1951 in Durham, NC to Jesse and Ruth Parrish. Ellen spent her professional career as a dental hygienist with Dr. Wayne M. Beavers of Cary for 29 years and Dr. Brent Blaylock of Durham for 3 years.Ellen is preceded in death by Jesse and Ruth Parrish
Ellen is survived by her loving husband, Gary; their daughter Ashley and husband Ashley Williford of Apex, NC; grandchildren, Taylor and Hudson Williford; sisters Linda Hall (Tom) of Durham, NC and Nancy Byrd of Shelby, NC.
The family will receive friends from 10:30am to 12:00pm on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 1288 Mt. Pisgah Church Rd. Apex, NC 27523. A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation. Burial to follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ellen's honor to Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 1288 Mt. Pisgah Church Road, Apex, NC 27523, Children's Home Society of NC, P.O. Box 14608, Greensboro, NC 27415 or Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, DUMC 3624 Durham, NC 27710.
In the care of Apex Funeral Home.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 23, 2019