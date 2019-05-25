|
Elma Jean Brown
July 11, 1953 - May 22, 2019
Garner
Elma Jean Brown, of Garner, NC departed this life on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Public Viewing: 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Lea Funeral Home, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC. The Family will be present from 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM to receive friends at the funeral home.
Funeral Service: 1:00 PM, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Redeeming Love Missionary Baptist Church, 3425 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh, NC.
Visitation: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the church.
Interment: Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh, NC.
Survivors: Husband, Artimus Brown of the home; Daughter, Devika Brown of Clayton, NC; Son, Terrance Brown (Gina) of Charlotte, NC; Sister, Patricia Riley of Erie, PA; Grandchildren, Aiyanah Lockhart, Hector Rosas, Andrew Rosas, Vanessa Rosas, Jeanette Rosas and Michelle Pineda.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on May 25, 2019