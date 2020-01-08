|
E. Gene Mullen, Sr.
February 7, 1933 - January 4, 2020
Bunn
Elmer Gene Mullen, Sr., 86, of Bunn, died Saturday afternoon at his home.
Gene was a son of the late Elmer Craven and Mary Ila Keen Mullen. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Craven Mullen, Bobby Mullen and Henry Mullen.
Gene served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a retired farmer and a member of Bunn Baptist Church.
A funeral service will be held 6 pm Thursday evening in the chapel of Strickland Funeral Home in Louisburg. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday in the Bunn Cemetery.
Gene is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Carolyn B. Mullen; daughter Phama Larsen-Johnston and husband, Jim Johnston; sons and daughters-in-law, Mann and Nikki Mullen; Ted and Alicia Mullen all of Bunn; sister, Leilani M. Strickland of Middlesex; grandchildren, Megan, Colton, Riley, Lila, Emma, Brodie, Laney, Tyler and Brynlee.
Gene was a charter member of Bunn Rescue and former Bunn Town Commissioner. He was elected to the Franklin County Soil & Water Conservation & served approx. 16 terms. As a 3rd generation farmer, he was innovative & respected for his progress in farming. He was loved as a Sunday School teacher, Deacon and member of the choir. As a member of the Bunn High Booster Club, he donated trees from the farm, time and equipment to help raise funds for the baseball field lighting. Gene always tried to see the best in people & help lift them up when needed, he was a confidant and mentor to many people; a true southern gentlemen. He was unselfish in all his acts, a pioneer in the phrase now known as "pay it forward".
Some of his favorite things to do were to sit on the porch visiting with friends, riding around the farm with his grandkids, listening to each kid as they explained an accomplishment from new jobs, grand slams, dance competitions, horse competitions, soccer games, days at school & everything in between. He loved almost all food and the smell of fresh turned dirt in the spring, loved to see newborn calves take their first steps, loved watching the birds & fussing about the squirrels. In addition to his many life accomplishments he was most proud of his family. As it grew over the years, from his own children, to son and daughter in laws, to grandchildren, the pride and joy that they brought him was always evident when he talked or shared stories with his many friends. His wonderful life on this earth may have come to an end but his legacy will live on in all of us, his family, for the rest of our lives. We all love you so much, Husband, Daddy, Granddaddy, Uncle and Friend.
Gene was an avid supporter of agriculture and education and memorial contributions in his memory can be made to the Bob Wheless Scholarship Fund, % Bunn High School, 29 Bunn Elementary School Rd, Bunn, NC 27508.
Arrangements are by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Louisburg, www.stricklandfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 8, 2020