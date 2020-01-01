Home

Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park
2911 S. Wilmington Street
Raleigh, NC
Elmon Stephenson Jr.


1947 - 2019
Elmon Stephenson Jr. Obituary
Elmon (Gene) Eugene Stephenson

June 18, 1947- December 30, 2019

Raleigh

Elmon (Gene) Eugene Stephenson, Jr, 72, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, December 30, 2019. He was born in Raleigh on June 18, 1947 to Elmon (Buster) Eugene Stephenson, Sr and Lois Hardee Stephenson.

Gene served in the United States Air Force before earning a degree from NC State University. He was an environmental engineer for Arcadis for most of his career. He will be remembered for his love of his family, the Wolfpack, Yankees, Carolina Hurricanes and his Lord Jesus Christ. He had a passion for knowledge and was a voracious reader.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother David and sister-in-law Kathy Stephenson. He is survived by his wife, Lee, daughters Marcie Schmidt of Raleigh, NC and Shelley Gutierrez (Albert) of Round Rock, TX and grandkids, Joshua, Jared, Elena, Madie and Elijah. He is also survived by brother Richard (Dick) Stephenson (Grace), sister Ellen Saunders (David) and sister-in-law Kim Barbour (John) all of Raleigh.

A graveside service will be held on January 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S. Wilmington Street Raleigh, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC or the .
