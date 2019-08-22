|
|
Elsie A. Weaver
Henderson
Elsie Ayscue Weaver 93, of Henderson, NC died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at a local nursing home.
Born in Warren County, she was the daughter of the late Bailey Owen Ayscue and Hattie King Ayscue. She was the widow of the late Cary Weaver of Raleigh, NC.
Mrs. Weaver was a retired bookkeeper with Durham Life Insurance Company. She was a member of Highland United Methodist Church in Raleigh and attended First United Methodist Church here in Henderson.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at Rose Chapel of First United Methodist Church, conducted by the Rev. Bobby Fletcher. Burial will follow in Sunset Gardens.
Surviving are three nieces, Carla Whitley, Gloria Whitley, and Deborah Bryan; six nephews, Richard Ayscue, Robert Ayscue Jr., Ryan Ayscue, Beau Ayscue, Woody Daniel, and Bobby Daniel. She was preceded in death by sister, Helen A. Whitley and her husband William "Bud" Whitley, and a brother Robert Ayscue.
Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 114 Church Street Henderson, NC 27536.
Arrangements are by Sossamon Funeral Home. Online condolences maybe made at www.sossamonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 22, 2019