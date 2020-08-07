Elsie Manny Eads



August 6, 1929 - August 6, 2020



Raleigh



Elsie Manny Eads died peacefully at Rex Hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Aug 6, 2020, her 91st birthday.



Born in Washington, D.C., she graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School as valedictorian in 1947. She attended DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, where she met her first husband and father of her children, James R. Troyer. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1951 with majors in mathematics and Spanish.



After several moves related to James' academic career, the couple settled in Raleigh in 1958, when he joined the botany department faculty at N.C. State University.



Elsie held several administrative positions during her working years in Raleigh, including long stints at West Raleigh Presbyterian Church, the JC Penney district office, and Disability Determination Services.



During the 1960s, she was a vocal advocate for civil rights and participated in and supported numerous justice-related causes long into her eighties.



A lifelong student, Elsie was never happier than when she was learning and exploring new subjects. After retirement, she took German classes, traveled abroad on educational tours, and attended arts performances year-round.



Her love of the outdoors and nature led her to volunteer with conservation groups and the N.C. Museum of Natural Science in Raleigh.



She was a devoted member of West Raleigh Presbyterian Church and for years served as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and the Loaves and Fishes ministry. She continued her volunteer service at Springmoor Life Care Retirement Community, where she resided from 2007 until her death. At Springmoor she enjoyed educational programs, outings and daily ping-pong matches.



Elsie is survived by two daughters, Margaret Kelly (Matthew) of Apex and Rebecca Troyer (Carter Crawford) of Denver; three granddaughters, Elizabeth Troyer of Denver, Claudia Troyer of Brooklyn and Hannah Clendening of Indianapolis; a step-grandson, Will Crawford of Garner, and nieces, nephews and cousins across the U.S.



She was predeceased by her daughter, Katherine E. Troyer; her sister, Elizabeth M. Crawford, her brother, Benjamin Manny, her grandson, James M. Kelly; her first husband, James Troyer and her second husband, James H. Eads Jr.



Elsie's ashes will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.



