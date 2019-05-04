Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Elsie Nance Bowling Obituary
Elsie Nance Bowling

June 23, 1927 – April 28, 2019

Raleigh

Elsie Nance Bowling, 91, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Dover, Delaware.

She was a retired clerk with the US Postal Service and member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Raleigh.

Surviving are her son, James Wesley Nance, Jr. of Raleigh; daughter, Susan N. Chadwick of Greensboro, MD; sisters, Jean Nance Edwards of Raleigh and Ernell W. Edwards of Nashville, NC; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her two husbands, James W. Nance, Sr. and Lonnie G. Bowling, two brothers, three sisters and one grandson.

A funeral service will be held 11 AM Monday at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 831 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, NC from 6-8PM Sunday.

Memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 301 E. Whitaker Mill Road, Raleigh, NC 27608.

Online condolences may be sent to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on May 4, 2019
