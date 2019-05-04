|
|
Elsie Nance Bowling
June 23, 1927 – April 28, 2019
Raleigh
Elsie Nance Bowling, 91, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Dover, Delaware.
She was a retired clerk with the US Postal Service and member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Raleigh.
Surviving are her son, James Wesley Nance, Jr. of Raleigh; daughter, Susan N. Chadwick of Greensboro, MD; sisters, Jean Nance Edwards of Raleigh and Ernell W. Edwards of Nashville, NC; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands, James W. Nance, Sr. and Lonnie G. Bowling, two brothers, three sisters and one grandson.
A funeral service will be held 11 AM Monday at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 831 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, NC from 6-8PM Sunday.
Memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 301 E. Whitaker Mill Road, Raleigh, NC 27608.
Published in The News & Observer on May 4, 2019